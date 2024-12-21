Ahmedabad: Two injured in parcel bomb blast, investigation reveals revenge plot

AHMEDABAD: Two people were injured in a parcel bomb explosion in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, sparking widespread alarm. Initial police investigation revealed the blast was a result of a family feud.

The accused, Rupen Barot, allegedly sent the explosive parcel to target his ex-wife’s brother, Baldevbhai Sukhdiya, whom he blamed for his divorce.

"A person came to my house with a parcel, but I refused to accept it as I had not ordered anything," Baldevbhai told the media.

"The delivery person claimed that Sureshbhai had sent it. Suddenly, a fire broke out, followed by a massive explosion. I was momentarily blinded, my cousin was injured, and the delivery person's hands were torn off."

"Even after asking for his phone number, he refused to provide it. I strongly suspect a person named Rupen," Sukhdiya added. "I have known Rupen for 12 years and have helped him multiple times. I work as a clerk in the High Court, and this incident has left me shaken."

"Two persons were injured when a parcel containing an electronic circuit and batteries exploded at a rowhouse in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati area around 10:45 am on Saturday," said Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector-1) Neeraj Badgujar.

"The parcel was delivered to the house of Baldev Sukhadia as part of a revenge plot," Badgujar added.

"Shockingly, the person who delivered the parcel was also injured in the blast and has been arrested."

"Even as the accused, Gaurav Gadhavi, handed over the parcel, the receiver noticed smoke coming from it," said JCP Neeraj Badgujar. "The package exploded, injuring Sukhadia's brother, Kirit, while Gadhavi was also hurt in the blast and has been arrested."

"Preliminary interrogation suggests the parcel was sent over a dispute with the Sukhadia family, who had reportedly received threats earlier," Badgujar added. "Police teams are actively searching for other suspects involved in the incident."

The bomb, suspected to have been remotely operated, contained an electronic circuit, battery, and blades, which were recovered from the site, an official said.

A probe team is currently investigating the exact nature of the explosive device. Senior police officials, along with the bomb disposal squad (BDS) and forensic experts, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Earlier, in May this year, a similar parcel explosion in Veda Chhavni village of Vadali, Himatnagar, Sabarkantha, claimed two lives and left several others severely injured. The parcel, delivered by an unidentified man in a rickshaw, was later found to be connected to the deceased’s extramarital affair.