Chhattisgarh cop writes suicide note on palm, accuses officers involved in alleged police recruitment fraud

RAIPUR: A constable who was deployed on duty in the Chhattisgarh police recruitment process in Rajnandgaon district, 80 km from Raipur, committed suicide on Saturday in an apparent attempt to bring out alleged covert plan to implicate only the lower rung staff in corrupt practices in the selection procedure.

Anil Ratnakar, was reportedly among the 14 other constables, under some suspicious role over alleged dishonest dealings in the ongoing police recruitment process in the district.

Ratnakar, who joined the state police service in the year 2021, was posted at Khairagarh and placed on duty during the procedure of enlisting candidates for the state police force.

There are over 66000 candidates who have applied for the posts of around 630 constables in Rajnandgaon.

His body was found hanging from a tree at Rampur village. Senior police officers, forensic team and dog squad reached the spot and have began probe.