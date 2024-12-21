Chhattisgarh cop writes suicide note on palm, accuses officers involved in alleged police recruitment fraud

RAIPUR: A constable who was deployed on duty in the Chhattisgarh police recruitment process in Rajnandgaon district, 80 km from Raipur, committed suicide on Saturday in an apparent attempt to bring out alleged covert plan to implicate only the lower rung staff in corrupt practices in the selection procedure.
Anil Ratnakar, was reportedly among the 14 other constables, under some suspicious role over alleged dishonest dealings in the ongoing police recruitment process in the district.
Ratnakar, who joined the state police service in the year 2021, was posted at Khairagarh and placed on duty during the procedure of enlisting candidates for the state police force.
There are over 66000 candidates who have applied for the posts of around 630 constables in Rajnandgaon.
His body was found hanging from a tree at Rampur village. Senior police officers, forensic team and dog squad reached the spot and have began probe.
“Ratnakar was on duty in the police recruitment process in Rajnandgaon. There seems to be data manipulation to benefit some candidates. We have already lodged an FIR regarding changes of data and our investigation has begun. The constable has written on his hand (palm) claiming that staff are being accused of wrongdoing while the responsible officials are being shielded. There will be actions against those found at fault. The available CCTV footage and the data manipulations are quite apparent (at some location) pointing something dubious during the recruitment process”, Mohit Garg, Rajnandgaon district police chief, told this newspaper.
The deceased jawan has tried to specify reason behind his suicide by writing small text on his palm. “Ratnakar was very simple upright man and tragically died by suicide”, said his grief-stricken family.
“The corruption in police recruitment in Rajnandgaon looks quite serious as content written by constable Anil Ratnakar before committing suicide suggests the workers are been implicated while officers are safeguarded. It means the officials are involved (CM) Vishnu Deo Sai ji”, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel stated on his micro-blog X-post and demanded high-level inquiry into it.
