Defence Ministry recommends MoRTH approval for Bhubhu Jot tunnel in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: The Union Ministry of Defence has recommended the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for approval of the Bhubhu Jot tunnel in Himachal Pradesh as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh to be designated as a project of strategic importance.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the critical role the highway and tunnel would play, significantly enhancing the operational readiness of the armed forces in forward areas.

Apart from its strategic significance, the tunnel was expected to bring substantial socio-economic benefits to the region and budgetary provisions for the project will now be made accordingly.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the he path for the construction of the much-awaited Bhubu Jot Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh has been cleared and he reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the Bhubu Jot Tunnel project.

"I personally met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 25 to request prioritization of this project while considering its strategic importance. The issue was also raised with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The construction of this tunnel would be a milestone for the development of the state," he said.

The proposed Bhubu Jot Tunnel would reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by 55 kilometers once it is completed, the distance between Kullu and Dharamsala or Pathankot will be reduced.

The road will begin from Kullu and join the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway at Ghatasni via Lag Valley, Bhubu Jot and Shilh-Badhwaniand and will deliver immense benefits to the local population and boosting tourism in the region thereby strengthening the economy of the people.

The state government was prioritizing tunnel construction to enhance road connectivity, promote sustainable development and minimize environmental impact.

"The construction of the Bhubu Jot Tunnel would be a transformative step for the development of Himachal Pradesh. This project would not only strengthen strategic infrastructure but also catalyze socio-economic growth in the region," Sukhu added.

Bhubu Jot remains covered with heavy snow during winter and the proposed tunnel will provide all-weather road connectivity. The tunnel is strategically important as it will reduce the distance from Pathankot to Manali by around 63 km and lessen the travel time by two hours.

Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal had announced its construction in 2009.