Fadnavis orders probe into Beed, Parbhani clashes

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced judicial probes into the Parbhani violence over the alleged desecration of a replica of the Constitution and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district. He constituted a special investigation team in the sarpanch murder case.

“The incidents in Beed and Parbhani are unfortunate. The state government has taken the serious note of both these incidents. We will have SIT investigation and judicial probe in the Beed murder case,” Fadnavis said during the assembly winter session in Nagpur.