Fadnavis orders probe into Beed, Parbhani clashes

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced judicial probes into the Parbhani violence over the alleged desecration of a replica of the Constitution and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district. He constituted a special investigation team in the sarpanch murder case.
“The incidents in Beed and Parbhani are unfortunate. The state government has taken the serious note of both these incidents. We will have SIT investigation and judicial probe in the Beed murder case,” Fadnavis said during the assembly winter session in Nagpur.
“Through a judicial probe, we will probe organised crime and its syndicate. The accused and the people who are associated with this crime are running an extortion racket. Action will be taken against is the mastermind in the Beed case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act,” he said. “We suspended the local police officer and Beed district police superintendent was transferred. The SIT will probe the criminal angle,” he said.
The CM assured the House that the probes will be completed within the next three to six months, and action will be taken. “The act in Parbhani was done by a mentally ill person. Insult to the Constitution of India is an insult to all Indians.”