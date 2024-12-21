Former CM Chautala cremated with full state honours

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was cremated today with full state honours in Teja Khera village in Sirsa district.

Chautala's younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, an INLD leader, elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, who heads the JJP party, and other family members, including former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Chautala's brother Ranjit Chautala, were present in Teja Khera.

The funeral pyre was lit amid chants of Vedic hymns by priests. Political leaders cutting across parties laid floral wreaths to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, BJP leaders Manpreet Badal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Union minister Venod Sharma reached Teja Khera to attend the last rites of the departed leader.

Shortly after laying a wreath, Dhankhar said, "Yesterday I got the news of his demise. Five days back, I spoke to Chautala and he was inquiring about my health. He was more concerned about me. Whenever I got the chance, I got his blessings," he said.

He further said that farmers' issues and development of villages was Chautala's priorities.

"He made it clear the country's development, peace and progress is linked to the development of farmers and villages. Such an outspoken and bold person, Chautala was dedicated to the rural system," Dhankar said.

In the morning, Congress Member of Parliaments leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja had reached the Chautala farmhouse to pay their last respects.

Earlier, Chautala's mortal remains were kept at the family's Teja Khera farmhouse here for people to pay their last respects to the departed Indian National Lok Dal chief.

His body was wrapped in the Indian Tricolour and decked with garlands. Locals gathered in the village in large numbers to attend the cremation.

An INLD spokesperson said Chautala was rushed to a hospital after his health worsened on Friday. The Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning on Friday. It has also declared Saturday a public holiday in all its offices as a mark of respect.