Former cricketer Robin Uthappa issued arrest warrant over alleged provident fund fraud: Report

BENGALURU: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) functioning under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India has written a letter to the Bengaluru police seeking assistance in issuing an arrest warrant against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, sources confirmed on Saturday.

Regional PF Commissioner-II and Recovery Officer, RO K.R. Puram Shadakshara Gopala Reddy has made the written request to the Inspector of Pulikeshi Nagar police station in Bengaluru in this regard.

The PF Commissioner Reddy has stated that Robin Uthappa is the Director of the M/s Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd company located in Indiranagar of Bengaluru.