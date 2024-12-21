Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's meeting with PM Modi sparks speculation over national role

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi has sparked intense political speculation in the state.
After the meeting on Friday, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Rajasthan BJP in-charge, shared a photo of the interaction on social media with a caption reading: "Many, many good wishes and congratulations."
This has fueled rumours that Raje may be considered for a prominent national role, possibly as the BJP’s national president - a topic that has been circulating for weeks.
The meeting, which took place in Parliament and lasted around 20 to 25 minutes, focused on Rajasthan's political and developmental situation.
According to reports, PM Modi sought Raje's feedback, and she shared her views on the progress made under the Bhajan Lal government while raising concerns over certain organisational matters.
Sources suggest that Raje specifically mentioned issues in Baran-Jhalawar, criticising the government's perceived indifference to development projects in the region. She also noted that while she is treated with respect in meetings with the Chief Minister, tangible progress on pending issues remains slow.
Raje reportedly clarified that she is not seeking any position but wants to see effective governance to ensure the BJP's success in the 2028 elections. PM Modi assured her that the developmental concerns would be addressed and encouraged her to stay aligned with the party's organisational efforts.
The political buzz around Raje has grown stronger after PM Modi recently praised her contributions during a celebration marking the first anniversary of the Bhajan Lal government. He credited her with advancing the legacy of good governance initiated by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and highlighted that the current government is building upon the solid foundation she laid.
Raje's meeting with PM Modi, along with the praise she received, has led to widespread speculation about her potential return to the national stage - a move that could significantly influence the BJP’s strategy in Rajasthan and beyond.