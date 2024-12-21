Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's meeting with PM Modi sparks speculation over national role

This has fueled rumours that Raje may be considered for a prominent national role, possibly as the BJP’s national president - a topic that has been circulating for weeks.

The meeting, which took place in Parliament and lasted around 20 to 25 minutes, focused on Rajasthan's political and developmental situation.

According to reports, PM Modi sought Raje's feedback, and she shared her views on the progress made under the Bhajan Lal government while raising concerns over certain organisational matters.

Sources suggest that Raje specifically mentioned issues in Baran-Jhalawar, criticising the government's perceived indifference to development projects in the region. She also noted that while she is treated with respect in meetings with the Chief Minister, tangible progress on pending issues remains slow.