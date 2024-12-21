Frequent flyer PM is off to Kuwait while people of Manipur wait: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "frequent flyer PM" is off to Kuwait while the people of Manipur continue to wait for him to visit the violence-hit state.

Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday to boost ties in a range of areas including defence and trade.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a rhyming post on X, said, "Such is their fate, As Mr.Modi refuses to find a date, The people of Manipur continue to wait, While the Frequent Flyer PM is off to Kuwait."