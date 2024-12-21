GST hike on shawl proposed, J&K artisans worried

SRINAGAR: The proposed GST hike from 12 to 28 percent on Kashmir shawls valued over Rs 10,000 has caused anxiety among J&K artisans and dealers.

The Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary has recommended raising taxes on textile products including Kashmiri shawls and crewel items from 12 per cent to 28 per cent for items priced above Rs 10,000.

This proposal is set to be discussed during the 55th GST council meeting at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on December 21.

The move has caused concern in the Valley.