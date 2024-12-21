GST hike on shawl proposed, J&K artisans worried

SRINAGAR: The proposed GST hike from 12 to 28 percent on Kashmir shawls valued over Rs 10,000 has caused anxiety among J&K artisans and dealers.
The Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary has recommended raising taxes on textile products including Kashmiri shawls and crewel items from 12 per cent to 28 per cent for items priced above Rs 10,000.
This proposal is set to be discussed during the 55th GST council meeting at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on December 21.
The move has caused concern in the Valley.
An artisan, Ghulam Ahmed said the artisans toil very hard to make shawls and other items. “It takes a lot of toll on our health. If the government increases the GST, then we are in for a doom. Who will buy our items when inflation is already high. It will snatch our livelihood,” he said.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Javid Ahmad Tenga said implications of the GST hike is concerning as Kashmiri shawl is not a luxury item. “This handicrafts sector provides direct and indirect employment to over 3 lakh artisans, with many being from marginalised communities. The proposed GST hike threatens the handicraft industry,” he said.
National Conference leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the Kashmiri shawls and crewels are the backbone of Kashmir’s cultural heritage.
PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar termed the tax increase as a severe blow to the already struggling handicraft sector. “Kashmiri shawl weavers create masterpieces admired globally. The proposed taxation is nothing less than an assault on their heritage and a threat to their survival.”