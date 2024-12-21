Guwahati Diary | Green tribunal comes to rescue of feral horses

The National Green Tribunal has come to the rescue of endangered feral horses in Assam’s Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The tribunal issued notices to the Centre and the state government seeking a status report of the animal. Taking note of reported falling number of feral horses due to smuggling, habitat loss and floods, it said urgent intervention was needed. The Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, located in Assam’s eastern fringe, is one of the few places in the world which is home to feral horses. They are descendants of horses which bolted out of stables set up by the British Army in Tinsukia during World War II.

Mobiles banned during cabinet meetings

The Assam government has enforced a ban on the use of mobile phones during cabinet meetings. In a letter, the cabinet cell said, “All ministers, secretaries and officials are requested to keep their mobile phones outside the cabinet room before entering the meeting.” It added, “It is to ensure focused and undivided attention of members present in the meeting.” The directive was issued as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was reportedly not happy when a minister seated next to him during a recent cabinet meeting took a call when during an important discussion.

Railway collaborates with IIT-Guwahati

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) have drawn up a detailed roadmap for collaboration. The two met recently and discussed advanced underwater inspection and maintenance system of railway bridges by using robotics and AI-based systems to address the challenges of underwater bridge maintenance. NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the collaboration between NFR and IIT-Guwahati set a benchmark for blending academic research with practical implementation in railway sector.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.comom