Himachal woman dies in Mohali building collapse, rescue effort on, building owners booked

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, died after she was pulled out of the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

Drishti Verma, a native of Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, Viraj S Tidke, officiating deputy commissioner, said.

Verma, however, succumbed to her injuries.

A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble.

Police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said.

Several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.

Officials said a National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team was carrying out the operation.

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed.

Tidke said anyone with apprehension that their family members may be the ones trapped in the debris can dial district control room number 0172-2219506.