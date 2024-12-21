Maha CM Fadnavis keeps home ministry, Shinde bags three portfolios, Ajit Pawar gets finance

After much delay, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday finally allocated the portfolios to his ministers, keeping the coveted home ministry with him.

Deputy chief minister Ajay Pawar bagged finance, planning and excise, while the other deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will handle urban development, housing and public works.

Fadnavis also has the portfolios of energy (excluding renewable energy), law and judiciary, general administration, information and publicity and other departments that are not allotted to any other minister.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has bagged the key portfolio of revenue, while another heavyweight Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who had the revenue ministry in the last government, got water resources (Godavari, Krishna valley department cooperation). BJP leader and former state president Chandrakant Patil was allocated the higher and technical education and parliamentary affairs ministry.