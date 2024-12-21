Multi-agency rescue effort on after building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, five feared trapped

CHANDIGARH: A multi-agency operation was underway to rescue five people feared trapped under the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

A woman was pulled out of the debris, though her condition was not yet known.

Several excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation.

The officials said a National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team reached the spot and the fire brigade was also participating in the operation. Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration."

"We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," he added in his post on X.