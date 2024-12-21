No ‘7 pheres’ or ‘band-baja’, couple takes vow in the name of Constitution

RAIPUR: As members of Parliament clashed in both Houses on who respected the Constitution more, the issue was settled by a Scheduled Caste couple in a remote Chattisgarh village.

Pratima and her beau, Yaman Lahre, entered into matrimony by taking an oath on the Preamble of the Constitution.

They trusted the Constitution more than traditional marriage rituals. No ‘mantras’ were chanted. They confirmed their marriage by exchanging garlands and circumambulated the image of the Constitution’s architect, Dr BR Ambedkar.

All this happened in Kapu village in Jashpur district of Chattisgarh, 350 km away from Raipur and far, far away from the clamour in Parliament House in Delhi.

The couple hails from the Satnami community (a Scheduled Caaste) so they chose November 18, the birth anniversary of sect founder Guru Ghasidas, to get married.

They made it clear they will not follow any Hindu marriage ritual: No ‘mangal sutra’, no vermillion mark on the bride’s forehead, no ‘saat phere”. Not even ‘band baja’. For their marriage vows, they recited the Preamble as they held a copy of the Constitution in their hands.

“We have made up our mind on organising such a marriage and taking oath on the Constitution. Not just our families, relatives but the community members too are happy with our decision as they attended the occasion extending their blessings. Our motive was also intended to avoid unnecessary expenditure”, said Yaman Lahre and Pratima.

Were they conveying a message to society? Ramesh Sharma, a local journalist said,“Such marriage is quite inspiring to those who are planning a simple marriage without exorbitant expenses on ceremony. The couple underlined the notion that, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often advocates, the Constitution is ‘a book of love’ containing thoughts and philosophies that work as uniting factors.”

