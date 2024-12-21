PM Modi meets translators of Mahabharata and Ramayana, 101-year-old former diplomat in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met two Kuwaiti nationals who translated and published India's two iconic epics, Mahabharata and Ramayana in Arabic.

The Prime Minister also signed copies of the Arabic versions of the two epics. Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit.

He is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His visit is the first of any Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

"Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally," Modi said in a post on X along with pictures.