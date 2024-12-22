AAP secures 55 per cent of total seats in Punjab civic body elections; majority in one corporation only

More than 3,300 candidates contested in the civic body polls and a total of 37.32 lakh voters were eligible to vote in the elections. Voter turnout was 65.85 per cent; polling percentage at Phagwara was 55.21 per cent, Jalandhar 50.27 per cent, Amritsar 44.05 per cent, Ludhiana 46.95 per cent and Patiala 32.95 per cent.

AAP won 43 out of 53 seats in former CM Capt Amarinder Singh's home turf, the 60-member Patiala Municipal Corporation, crossing the majority mark of 31. Congress and BJP won four seats each while SAD won two seats. Elections to seven corporation wards have been postponed.

In Ludhiana AAP won 41 of 95, falling short of majority by seven seats. Congress won 30 wards, BJP won 19, SAD won two and independent candidates won 3 wards. In a major setback to AAP, the wives of its two sitting MLAs – Sukhchain Kaur Gogi (wife of Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogoi) and Meenu Parashar (wife of Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar) – lost the polls in Ludhiana. The wife of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Mamta Ashu, also lost.

In Jalandhar AAP won 38 of 85, missing the majority mark by five wards. Congress secured 25 seats, BJP won 19 wards, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one and independent candidates emerged victorious in two wards.

In Amritsar Congress won 43 out of 85 wards, AAP won 24, BJP won nine, SAD won four and independent candidates won five wards.

In Phagwara Congress won 22 wards, AAP won 12, BJP four, BSP three, SAD three and independent candidates won six. No party touched the majority mark of 26 seats. However, Congress emerged as the single largest party and BSP is likely to support it in the 50-member house.

Besides not performing as per expectations in the five big municipal corporations of the state, the Aam Aadmi Party took a major hit in its bastion Sangrur, as it could win only seven out of 29 seats of the local Municipal Council.

This is the second consecutive defeat after the Barnala assembly bypoll in its political capital, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Punjab president Aman Arora and State Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.