Actor Sunny Leone listed as 'Mahtari Vandan' scheme beneficiary in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Sounds weird! Sunny Leone, a model and former porn actress, is among the eligible beneficiaries of the Chhattisgarh government’s ambitious scheme ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’, which is aimed to boost women empowerment.

In the name of Sunny Leone, the swindler Virendra Kumar Joshi managed to create an online bank account in Bastar and received Rs 1000 every month since the scheme was launched in March this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is really embarrassing. Joshi , a resident of Talur village, gave a wrong name and was withdrawing Rs 1000 every month. We have put the bank account on hold and Rs 10,000 will be recovered. An FIR has been lodged by the police and further investigation is on”, Haris S, Bastar collector told this newspaper.

Disciplinary action has also been initiated against the Anganwadi worker and supervisors as it was their responsibility to properly verify the identity and the entry of the person as the beneficiary, the collector added. The money was being transferred under for the past 10 months.

The eligible married women across 146 development blocks and district headquarters received Rs 1000 into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Joshi stays at Talur village where his name was registered as beneficiary. And the entry into the system as a beneficiary is usually done through the ID of the Anganwadi supervisor. Joshi is employed with a private firm ‘Sriram Finance’ in Jagdalpur town, said Haris S.

The first instalment of Rs 1000 under the Mahtari Vandan scheme, which was one of the key promises made by the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, was disbursed in March benefitting around 70 lakh eligible married women who are above 21 years of age.

The BJP government often reiterates that it is committed to ensuring the holistic well-being of every family, and this begins with the health and dignity of the women.