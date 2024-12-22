Assam: 431 arrested in phase three of drive against child marriage

GUWAHATI: The Assam police arrested 431 people for their alleged involvement in cases of child marriage.

The arrests were made during a statewide crackdown on the night of December 21-22. Altogether 345 cases were also registered.

The highest number of people, 68, were arrested from lower Assam’s Dhubri district. Nobody was arrested from Dima Hasao, Tamulpur, Biswanath, Jorhat districts, Hamren (West Karbi Anglong) and Guwahati.

“Assam continues its fight against child marriage…We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The drive against child marriage was launched in February 2023 when 3,425 people were arrested and 4,387 cases registered. In the second phase in October of that year, 913 people were arrested and 682 cases were registered.