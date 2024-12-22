Congress indulging in politics of deception over 'disrespect' to Ambedkar: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday questioned the sincerity of the Congress' protests over the alleged "disrespect" to B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

She said that the party that ignored and undermined his struggle for the country is engaged in "politics of pure deception and selfishness".

She also hit out at the BJP, alleging the ruling party and the Congress are cut from the same cloth when it comes to taking Ambedkar's name for vote bank politics.

"In reality, saints, gurus and great men born in the Bahujan Samaj including Baba Saheb got full respect and honour only when there was a BSP government, which these casteist parties cannot digest," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a series of posts on X.