Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala cremated with full state honours

NEW DELHI: Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala was cremated on Friday with full state honours in Teja Khera village in Sirsa district.

Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, an INLD leader, elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, who heads the JJP party, and other family members, including former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Chautala’s brother Ranjit Chautala, were present in Teja Khera.

The funeral pyre was lit amid chants of Vedic hymns by priests. Political leaders cutting across parties laid floral wreaths to pay their last respects.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, BJP leaders Manpreet Badal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Union minister Venod Sharma reached Teja Khera to attend the last rites of the departed leader.

Shortly after laying a wreath, Dhankhar said, “Five days back, I spoke to Chautala and he was inquiring about my health. He was more concerned about me,” he said.

“He made it clear the country’s development, peace and progress is linked to the development of farmers and villages. Such an outspoken and bold person, Chautala was dedicated to the rural system,” the VP said.