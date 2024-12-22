India can never permit others to have veto on its choices: EAM Jaishankar

MUMBAI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India can never permit others to have a veto on its choices and will do whatever is right in the national interest and for the global good without being intimidated to "conform".

In a video message for a function in Mumbai, he said when India is etched more deeply in global consciousness, its repercussions are truly profound.

In a world grappling with unhealthy habits, stressed lifestyles or recurring climate events, there is much learning to be gained from India's heritage. But the world will only know when the countrymen take pride in it, he said.

In an age of globalisation, technology and tradition must march together, said Jaishankar.

"Bharat will inevitably progress but it must do so without losing its Bharatiyata. Only then can we truly emerge as a leading power in a multi-polar world," he said.