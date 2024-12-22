Kejriwal attacks Centre over Delhi tableau missing cut for R-Day parade; BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: Amid reports claiming that Delhi's tableau has missed the cut for next year's Republic Day parade, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Centre of playing politics over the issue.

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP, saying Delhi being the national capital, its tableau should be included in the Republic Day parade every year.

"I want to ask them -- why is Delhi's tableau being excluded once again this year? Why are the people of Delhi being prevented from participating in the Republic Day celebrations," Kejriwal asked at a press conference.

Claiming that Delhi's tableau has been missing the cut for several years now, Kejriwal said, "What kind of politics is this? Why is there so much hatred towards Delhi and its people? If these leaders hold such animosity, why should the people of Delhi vote for them?" Notably, Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February.