Massive cash, gold seizure in Bhopal triggers probe into Benami properties

BHOPAL: Two simultaneous searches by the Income Tax Department and state’s anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) and seizure of a massive haul of unaccounted gold and Rs 11 crore cash from a MUV in Bhopal may lead to a plethora of Benami properties in Madhya Pradesh.

Ongoing probe by the Income Tax Department and Lokayukta SPE into the businesses of prominent real estate businessmen and property dealers, including Rajesh Sharma (a businessman considered close to a former Madhya Pradesh chief secretary) and ex-transport department constable-turned-real estate businessman Saurabh Sharma, may throw up series of high-value benami properties.

According to a highly-ranked IT Department official, incriminating evidence of several dozen suspected Benami properties/transactions have come up during the ongoing searches at four dozen-plus premises of three prominent real estate businesses and builders’ groups in Bhopal.

On the other hand, the IT department probe following the seizure of 52 kg unaccounted gold bullion and Rs 11 crore cash inside an MUV parked on the outskirts of Bhopal on Thursday-Friday intervening night, too might just be the starting point of unearthing of another series of suspected Benami assets/transactions.

Quizzing of Chetan Singh Gaur, who is the trusted aide of ex-transport department constable-turned real estate businessman Saurabh Sharma has revealed that though the concerned white colour MUV (which also bore hooters and an ‘RTO’ sticker) was registered in Gaur’s name in Gwalior RTO’s records, it was actually held and used by Sharma.

Sources privy to the ongoing IT probe have also divulged that not just was the MUV registered in Gaur’s name, but Sharma even held a fisheries contract in his same aide’s name. Further, a petrol pump too was being operated by Sharma in Gaur’s name only.

Further, the ex constable Sharma is believed to have invested into starting the franchise of a premier private school in Bhopal’s Shahpura area. The school (whose building is under-construction) which is likely to commence operations from the next academic session will be run by Sharma’s mother as its head, while his wife is the director of the same upcoming educational institution.