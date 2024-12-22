Police vehicle in former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s convoy overturns, 7 injured

JAIPUR: A police Bolero escorting former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje overturned in Bali, Pali district, leaving seven policemen injured. The vehicle overturned while attempting to avoid a bike rider.

The incident occurred on Sunday as Raje was returning from Minister Otaram Dewasi's residence after offering condolences on his mother's demise. She was heading towards Mundara village in Pali district. The police vehicle flipped three times and came to a stop after colliding with a pillar in front of a shop, just 500 metres from the Bali police station.

The injured policemen have been identified as Sub-Inspector Bhagchand, Constable Abhishek Puri (25), Naveen (35), Jitendra (28), Ram Prasad (30), Suraj (36), and the driver Ruparam (30).

All the injured personnel were initially taken to Bali Hospital for primary treatment. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were referred to a higher medical centre for further care.

Bali MLA Pushpendra Singh Ranawat, Pali MP PP Chaudhary, Collector Laxminarayan Mantri, and Pali SP Chunaram Jat visited the site of the accident to assess the situation.

Deputy SP Rajesh Yadav stated: “An unknown bike rider suddenly turned in front of the escort vehicle accompanying former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. To avoid a collision, the driver swerved, causing the vehicle to overturn. Thankfully, there are no life-threatening injuries, but as a precaution, all injured personnel have been taken to Sumerpur for CT scans and further tests.”

This incident comes on the heels of another mishap involving VIP security. On December 11, a taxi collided with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy in Jaipur, killing an ASI and the taxi driver, and leaving several others injured. These consecutive accidents have sparked concerns over the effectiveness of security arrangements for high-profile figures.

Authorities are expected to review safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.