SAD in a fix to implement Akal Takht directives, likely to file reply by December 27

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is in a fix to implement the Akal Takht's directives as the extended deadline for accepting Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation from the party president post ended today.
The party will likely convene the working committee meeting on December 27 after the conclusion of the Shaheedi Jor Mela and then reply to the temporal seat.
A major section of the party leadership fears that if the party goes by Takht’s edict then it could land in a legal tangle with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
On December 2, the Sikh clergy (five head priests) led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh pronounced 'tankah' (religious punishment) on Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for alleged misrule.
They had asked them to perform ‘sewa’ that ended last week.
The clergy had also asked the working committee of the party to accept Badal’s resignation within three days, for which the party sought an extension in the deadline of 20 days.
The clergy has also constituted a seven-member committee to oversee reforms and reorganization of the party within six months, beginning with a membership drive and election of the president.
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including the party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar attended a meeting with two high priests, Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Sultan Singh.
The closed-door meeting was held yesterday at Charan Kanwal Sahib Gurdwara in Machhiwara.
It is learnt that a five-page reply explaining the legal points will be submitted on December 27 after the conclusion of the Shaheedi Jor Mela.
However, there was no official word on whether the party sought more time to file a reply.
A section of party leaders are of the view that accepting the seven-member committee, constituted by the Akal Takht under the chairmanship of SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami might be construed.
They feel taking directions from a religious body violates the provisions of the Representation of the People Act of 1950.
Meanwhile, party’s vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD leadership assured the high priests of their commitment to Akal Takht and pledged to follow all directives.
"The party also has to take in account the legal, procedural constraints and Election Commission regulations,‘’ he said.