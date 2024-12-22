SAD in a fix to implement Akal Takht directives, likely to file reply by December 27

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is in a fix to implement the Akal Takht's directives as the extended deadline for accepting Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation from the party president post ended today.

The party will likely convene the working committee meeting on December 27 after the conclusion of the Shaheedi Jor Mela and then reply to the temporal seat.

A major section of the party leadership fears that if the party goes by Takht’s edict then it could land in a legal tangle with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On December 2, the Sikh clergy (five head priests) led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh pronounced 'tankah' (religious punishment) on Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for alleged misrule.

They had asked them to perform ‘sewa’ that ended last week.

The clergy had also asked the working committee of the party to accept Badal’s resignation within three days, for which the party sought an extension in the deadline of 20 days.