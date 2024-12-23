500 enemy properties encroached in Bengal: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data has revealed that out of the total 4,376 enemy properties in West Bengal, over 500 of them are encroached by illegal occupants and the authorities initiated eviction proceedings only in cases of 49 such assets so far.

MHA officials said that the government has recently conducted a survey in West Bengal and it was found that there are 4,376 enemy properties in the states of which 4,320 were left by Pakistani nationals and 56 were that of Chinese, who left during 1962 war.

“Based on the survey conducted so far, encroachment has been found in 536 enemy properties situated in West Bengal and so far, 49 eviction proceedings have been initiated,” a senior MHA official said, adding that out of these two are situated at 78- A&B Shakespear Sarani and the rest are in South Tangra Road, Kolkata.