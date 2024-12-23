55L women await financial aid under Soren’s ‘Maiyan SammanYojana’

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand women still await the financial assistance of increased Rs 2,500 under the ‘Maiyan SammanYojana’. Despite the promise made by JMM to credit the increased amount in their bank accounts on December 11, nearly 55 lakh women all over the state are still waiting for the money.

“I have received Rs 1,000 for four months, but the increased amount as promised by the government ahead of the elections, is yet to be credited in my bank account. Meanwhile, I have received a message on my mobile that the payment for December will be given next week,” said 26-year old Sangita Devi of Hazaribagh.

Now, the government sources said that the money will be transferred on December 28 during a mega event in Ranchi in the presence of nearly 7 lakh women coming from across the state. The women will be ferried to Ranchi and back by buses for which all the deputy commissioners have been given directions.