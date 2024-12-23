55L women await financial aid under Soren’s ‘Maiyan SammanYojana’

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand women still await the financial assistance of increased Rs 2,500 under the ‘Maiyan SammanYojana’. Despite the promise made by JMM to credit the increased amount in their bank accounts on December 11, nearly 55 lakh women all over the state are still waiting for the money.
“I have received Rs 1,000 for four months, but the increased amount as promised by the government ahead of the elections, is yet to be credited in my bank account. Meanwhile, I have received a message on my mobile that the payment for December will be given next week,” said 26-year old Sangita Devi of Hazaribagh.
Now, the government sources said that the money will be transferred on December 28 during a mega event in Ranchi in the presence of nearly 7 lakh women coming from across the state. The women will be ferried to Ranchi and back by buses for which all the deputy commissioners have been given directions.
Notably, the state finance minister has already admitted that arranging funds for the flagship women assistance scheme which would see an increased amount being sent to the beneficiaries from December will be a challenge. According to the minister, with the number of beneficiaries increasing every day and the amount enhanced to Rs 2,500, they expect it to cost the exchequer by around Rs 18,000 crore.
Meanwhile, the government is planning to increase revenue generation by augmenting collection, especially from mining, excise and revenue departments.Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana,’ the flagship programme of Hemant Soren Government, women aged between 21 to 50 years are getting financial assistance of Rs 1,000 every month in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). But, looking at its popularity before the Assembly polls, the financial assistance was increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,000.
According to government data, a total of 55.25 lakh women have registered for the scheme, out of which 65,000 are from Ranchi itself.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren, riding high on his better half Kalpana Soren’s popularity and welfare schemes like Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, surprised everyone by registering a landslide victory over BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand on Saturday.
According to the poll experts, Maiyan Samman Yojana launched ahead of the polls by Hemant Soren government, was one of the major actors for Soren retaining power with an increased mandate. This is perhaps best ever performance by any party or leader since the formation of Jharkhand.
Revenue generation
The state government is planning to increase revenue generation by augmenting collection from mining, excise and revenue departments. According to government data, a total of 55.25 lakh women have registered for the scheme, out of which 65,000 are from Ranchi itself.