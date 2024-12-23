Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ahmedabad amid controversy; Congress MLA Mevani warns agitation

"We have registered a complaint in the matter and are actively working to apprehend the accused," said Ahmedabad ACP Krunal Desai regarding the vandalism of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue in the Khokhra area.

"The comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah against Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament have sparked widespread anger among Dalits across India and Gujarat," said Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.

"While the echoes of this controversy are yet to settle, an attempt was made in Ahmedabad's Khokhra area to vandalise Babasaheb's statue using a sledgehammer, damaging its glasses and nose. This is clearly a deliberate act."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party government is emboldening casteist elements in Gujarat. This anti-constitutional mindset is giving such elements the courage to carry out actions that provoke anger within the Dalit community," Mevani added.

"This is not just vandalism; it is an attempt to disturb peace and deliberately mock and provoke Dalits."

"I demand that an FIR be registered within 24 hours against the anti-social elements involved in the Khokhra incident and that they be arrested immediately," he warned. "If swift action is not taken, we will be compelled to launch a fierce agitation."

"The government is taking this matter very seriously, and I assure the residents that the accused will be caught within 24 hours," said BJP MLA from Maninagar, Amul Bhatt, while addressing the media at the site of the vandalism.