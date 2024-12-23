‘Atrocities in the name of Dharma due to ignorance’

MUMBAI: Days after expressing concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes threatening to disrupt communal harmony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that all acts of persecution and atrocities committed in the name of Dharma (religion) were due to lack of true comprehension of Dharma.

Speaking at an event in Maharashtra’s Amravati, he said improper and incomplete understanding of Dharma leads to Adharma. “Dharma has always existed, governing the workings of the world, which is why it is called ‘Sanatan’ (eternal). The practice of Dharma itself ensures its protection. The various reformative sects in our Dharma played a crucial role and these sects are real wealth of Dharma,” he said.