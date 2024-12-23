Bihar police vow to make state free from Naxals by 2025

PATNA: Bihar police on Monday said that the state will be made free from Naxal menace by 2025. Following Amit Shah's claim, the police announced that a detailed plan to drive out Maoists from South Bihar has been chalked out and its results will be visible in the next few months.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Operations, Amrit Raj said that Maoists have already been driven out from North Bihar and no major incident of Maoist violence has been reported from this region.

"We hope to make the state free from Naxal menace by 2025, as we have focused our operation in South Bihar," he said.

According to police reports, eight districts including Gaya, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Jamui, Munger, Rohtas, Nawada and Lakhisarai were still occupied by Naxals.

"We have decided to set up five forward operating bases in the districts close to the Bihar-Jharkhand border to contain activities of the outlawed red rebels," ADGP (Operations) said.

The state has witnessed a decline of 72 per cent in Maoist related incidents in the last five years. The ADGP, however, claimed that only five districts--Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui, Lakhisarai and Munger--have witnessed sporadic incidents but they were not serious.