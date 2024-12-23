Centre scraps 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 students who fail to clear year-end exams

NEW DELHI: The Centre has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams, according to officials.

Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 16 states and two Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two classes.

According to a gazette notification, after the conduct of regular examination, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria, as notified from time to time, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination.