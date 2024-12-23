Congress MP Randhawa writes to Amit Shah demanding NIA probe into recent bomb blasts in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigate the eight blasts across police establishments in the state.

Randhawa wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 stating that the recent bomb blasts in border districts needs to be investigated as the blasts have raised significant security concerns among residents.

"Notably, on December 12, an explosion occurred at the Ghanian-Ke-Bangar police station in Batala police district, shattering windowpanes and causing substantial financial loss. The Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has claimed responsibility for this incident through a social media post, warning further attacks on police establishments,’’ stated the letter.

Randhawa added that given the gravity of these incidents and their implications on national security, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) must take over the investigation.

"The NIA, established under the National Investigation Agency Act of 2008, serves as India's central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency. It is empowered to investigate and prosecute offenses affecting the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India,’’ he said.

He noted that the NIA's mandate includes investigating offenses under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and other acts pertaining to national security and threats.

The letter further stated that the NIA's "expertise and resources are crucial for a thorough investigation into these bomb blasts, ensuring that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice, thereby safeguarding the National security.’’

He wrote, "This intervention will facilitate a coordinated and comprehensive approach to addressing the security threats posed by these incidents. The proactive involvement of the NIA is essential to efficiently investigate and counter the threats arising from recent bomb blasts in Punjab. Their intervention will reinforce our commitment to maintaining national security and upholding rule of law which seems to have collapsed in Punjab."