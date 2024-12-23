Government efforts, community role behind expanded green cover in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: Resolute efforts and aggressive result-driven approach on biodiversity protection and environmental-forest conservation evidently led to the remarkable increase in forest and tree cover in Chhattisgarh, as per the findings of the India State of Forest Report 2023.

The state has recorded a 94.75 sq km increase in forest cover, reflecting a 0.07% rise compared to ISFR 2021. Chhattisgarh’s total forest cover now stands at an impressive 55,811.75 sq km, which is cited to be over 42.5% of the land in the state.

ISFR 2023 indicated that Chhattisgarh has recorded the maximum increase in forest and tree cover nationwide, with a combined growth of 683.62 sq km securing the topmost position surpassing other states in the country. It has also achieved the highest reassuring change in tree cover, with an increase of 702.27 sq km compared to ISFR 2021.