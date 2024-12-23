Government efforts, community role behind expanded green cover in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: Resolute efforts and aggressive result-driven approach on biodiversity protection and environmental-forest conservation evidently led to the remarkable increase in forest and tree cover in Chhattisgarh, as per the findings of the India State of Forest Report 2023.
The state has recorded a 94.75 sq km increase in forest cover, reflecting a 0.07% rise compared to ISFR 2021. Chhattisgarh’s total forest cover now stands at an impressive 55,811.75 sq km, which is cited to be over 42.5% of the land in the state.
ISFR 2023 indicated that Chhattisgarh has recorded the maximum increase in forest and tree cover nationwide, with a combined growth of 683.62 sq km securing the topmost position surpassing other states in the country. It has also achieved the highest reassuring change in tree cover, with an increase of 702.27 sq km compared to ISFR 2021.
On the conservation front, the state’s Very Dense Forest (VDF) cover has witnessed a substantial increase of 349 sq km since 2021. Similarly, the open forest cover has expanded from 16,370 sq km to 16,411 sq km during the same period.
“The report on increase in forest and tree cover is a reflection of the state’s constant endeavour in community-driven afforestation programmes, sustainable forestry practices and robust forest protection measures. Besides preserving the state’s vast forested landscape and rich biodiversity, the forest department addressed the challenges posed by climate change”, V Sreenivasa Rao (PCCF & Head of Forest Force) told this newspaper.
In the state not just the large-scale tree plantations routinely encouraged everywhere but the forest department simultaneously focused on revival and rejuvenation of the network of water bodies with thousands of streams now evenly spread.
The Vishnu Deo Sai govt laid stress on enhancing the groundwater percolation, forest regeneration, water retention and storage capacity of streams. There remains an active involvement of local communities through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs).