India, Kuwait bolster defence ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait resulted in significant achievements, with multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two nations.

India, which reported trade worth $184.46 billion with Kuwait and other GCC countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar—in 2022-23, further cemented its ties with Kuwait during the PM’s visit.

According to official information shared by the PMO, the visit from December 21 to 22 saw the signing of an MoU on cooperation in the field of defence. “This MoU will institutionalise bilateral cooperation in the area of defence, and key areas of cooperation include training, exchange of personnel and experts, joint exercises, cooperation in the defence industry, supply of defence equipment, and collaboration in research and development, among others,” a government statement said.