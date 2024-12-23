India, Kuwait bolster defence ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait resulted in significant achievements, with multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two nations.
India, which reported trade worth $184.46 billion with Kuwait and other GCC countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar—in 2022-23, further cemented its ties with Kuwait during the PM’s visit.
According to official information shared by the PMO, the visit from December 21 to 22 saw the signing of an MoU on cooperation in the field of defence. “This MoU will institutionalise bilateral cooperation in the area of defence, and key areas of cooperation include training, exchange of personnel and experts, joint exercises, cooperation in the defence industry, supply of defence equipment, and collaboration in research and development, among others,” a government statement said.
Another key development was the cultural exchange programme (CEP) signed for the years 2025-29. “The CEP will facilitate greater cultural exchanges in art, music, dance, literature, and theatre, cooperation in the preservation of cultural heritage, research and development in the area of culture, and organizing festivals,” the statement said.
In the field of sports, an executive programme was introduced to bolster bilateral cooperation. “The executive programme will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of sports between India and Kuwait by promoting exchange of visits of sports leaders for experience sharing,” the PMO said. Moreover, it will include participation in programmes and projects related to sports, exchange of expertise in sports medicine, sports management, sports media, and sports science, among others.
A notable highlight of the visit was Kuwait’s membership in the International Solar Alliance. “The International Solar Alliance collectively covers the deployment of solar energy and addresses key common challenges to the scaling up of use of solar energy to help member countries develop low-carbon growth trajectories,” the government said.
Kuwait remains one of India’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at $10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. India is a key partner for Kuwait, and the Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the Gulf nation. Kuwait is also India’s sixth-largest crude oil supplier, meeting 3% of its energy needs. Indian exports to Kuwait reached $2 billion for the first time, while investments from the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded $10 billion.
Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approximately 9 lakh). Indian workers top the private sector as well as the domestic sector workforce list, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
