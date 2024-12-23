India, Kuwait now strategic partners

The PM said the talks covered ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages between India and Kuwait, adding: “We are optimistic about the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership scaling new heights of success in the times to come.”

Modi also held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In their delegation-level talks, the two prime ministers discussed a roadmap to strengthen the partnership in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, health, education, technology and people-to-people ties, the MEA said.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait in 43 years after Indira Gandhi visited the country in 1981.