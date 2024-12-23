Manipur govt to make 1,946 recruits from different communities work together as peace messengers

GUWAHATI: As part of the effort to restore peace in Manipur, the government plans to keep intact a team of 1,946 newly inducted India Reserve Battalion personnel, who hail from Meitei, Kuki, Naga, and other communities and were trained together in Assam.

Talking to media on the sidelines of their passing out parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on Monday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said they were trained together and they would work together.

“I said in my speech that, as they underwent training together, they will also work together in Manipur. It will be the beginning of an effort to restore peace. There will not be any division (on ethnic lines). We will try to maintain the unity that Manipur had before,” Singh said in response to a query.

He also said that the division of communities was caused by the situation and did not exist before. Now, the state government will not allow this to happen, he added.