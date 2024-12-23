No data on aid given to families of doctors who died during Covid, shows RTI reply

NEW DELHI: The Centre has refused to share data on compensation given this year to the number of families of doctors, who succumbed to Covid-19 during the first and second waves, according to an RTI reply.
The government, however, shared in November last year that 475 (29%) of doctors’ families were compensated. This time, the Health Ministry clearly stated that the “data not available in material form.”
Despite the government’s refusal that they don’t have the data on the total number of doctors who died during the pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has put the number of doctor’s casualties to over 1,596.
The IMA, which has 4 lakh members, has submitted a detailed list with photographs of doctors who succumbed to Covid-19 during the two waves with the health ministry.
The government’s response came after RTI activist Dr K V Babu sought information on the total number of beneficiaries who have received compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) insurance scheme since its launch on March 30, 2020. Under the scheme, the government announced insurance coverage of `50 lakh for healthcare providers, including community and private health workers, at risk of Covid-19 infection.
In his RTI, Dr Babu asked for the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme and the amount that was disbursed from March 30, 2020, to November 20, 2024.
In its reply, the ministry said, “A policy was issued to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for settling a limited number of claims that may arise during the policy period. In the said case, we had issued a policy for handling 2,294 claims, and we have settled 2,294 claims as per agreed terms and conditions.”
He also asked how many families of doctors – who were earlier called Covid warriors and feted during the pandemic - were compensated and the disbursed amount. The RTI reply, dated December 17, said, “Data not available in material form. Hence, it is not provided under Section 7(9) of the RTI Act.”
He also asked for state-wise data from Delhi and Kerala on the number of compensated doctors’ families. However, the answer was the same. “Data not available in material form. Hence, it is not provided under Section 7(9) of the RTI Act.”
The Kannur-based Dr Babu said that the data from the Union Health Ministry clearly shows a vast majority of the Covid-martyred Indian doctors are not beneficiaries of the insurance scheme.
“It is a big let-down by the government of India. It is also very distressing for doctors and their families that the Supreme Court has not listed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the last two years,” he told this paper.
He said that according to the data provided via RTI in November 2023, 2,244 beneficiaries, including 475 doctors, were compensated.