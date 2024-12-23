No data on aid given to families of doctors who died during Covid, shows RTI reply

NEW DELHI: The Centre has refused to share data on compensation given this year to the number of families of doctors, who succumbed to Covid-19 during the first and second waves, according to an RTI reply.

The government, however, shared in November last year that 475 (29%) of doctors’ families were compensated. This time, the Health Ministry clearly stated that the “data not available in material form.”

Despite the government’s refusal that they don’t have the data on the total number of doctors who died during the pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has put the number of doctor’s casualties to over 1,596.

The IMA, which has 4 lakh members, has submitted a detailed list with photographs of doctors who succumbed to Covid-19 during the two waves with the health ministry.