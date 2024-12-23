Power cuts add to Jammu and Kashmir winter woes

The snow that falls during this time period freezes. It is this snow that adds to the glaciers of the Valley and replenishes the perennial reservoirs that feed the rivers, streams and lakes in Kashmir during the months of summer.

On the first day of the Chilai Kalan, the night temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 8.4 degrees, which was lowest in the last three decades.

As the cold intensifies in the Valley, where even water taps freezes, it is a must to keep oneself warm for survival and unfortunately people can’t rely on electronic heating gadgets to give them the required warmth in the icy cold weather.

“We have in our houses the latest electronic heating gadgets. But they are of no use. Because they run on electricity and here in Valley electricity is playing hide and seek even in the harsh winter,” said a Srinagar resident Feroz Ahmed.