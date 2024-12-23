Power cuts add to Jammu and Kashmir winter woes
SRINAGAR: Despite the influx of new heating gadgets on the market, people in Kashmir still prefer traditional methods for keeping warm during the harsh winter. They rely on Kangris (earthen firepots), bukharis, and hamams to stay cozy, especially when nighttime temperatures drop well below freezing due to frequent and unplanned power cuts.
The 40-day harshest winter period known as Chilai Kalan has started in the Valley from December 21. The Chilai Kalan, during which the night temperature stays below freezing point and there are maximum chances of snowfall, would end on January 31.
The snow that falls during this time period freezes. It is this snow that adds to the glaciers of the Valley and replenishes the perennial reservoirs that feed the rivers, streams and lakes in Kashmir during the months of summer.
On the first day of the Chilai Kalan, the night temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 8.4 degrees, which was lowest in the last three decades.
As the cold intensifies in the Valley, where even water taps freezes, it is a must to keep oneself warm for survival and unfortunately people can’t rely on electronic heating gadgets to give them the required warmth in the icy cold weather.
“We have in our houses the latest electronic heating gadgets. But they are of no use. Because they run on electricity and here in Valley electricity is playing hide and seek even in the harsh winter,” said a Srinagar resident Feroz Ahmed.
While the unmetered areas in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley are facing length and unscheduled power cuts of more than 12 hours in a day and on occasions they go beyond that, the situation is no different in metered areas which were promised 24x7 electricity. “I live in an unmetered area in Srinagar.
After every three hours, there is a three hours power cut. Even when the electricity is supposed to be available as per schedule, it plays hide and seek. In such a scenario, we cannot bank on electronic heating gadgets but our traditional Kangris, hamams and Bukharis to keep ourselves warm,” said Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Zewan area in Srinagar outskirts.
A resident of Hyderpora area of Srinagar, Javed Ahmed said Kangris, hamams and Bukharis are hot favourites for Kashmir in absence of electricity. “Our’s is a metered area but we too face length and pesky power cuts. In absence of electricity, electronic gadgets cannot keep us warm in this bone chilling cold. Only our traditional kangris, hamams and bukharis help us to keep ourselves and our homes warm,” he said.
Javed said even in the 21st century, the traditional Kangris, hamams and bukharis remain hot favourites among Kashmiris and “electronic heating gadgets remain mere show pieces at our homes during this harsh winter in absence of electricity”.
Harshest period for Kashmiris
As the cold intensifies in the Valley, it is a must to keep oneself warm for survival.