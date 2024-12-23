Raipur Diary | Subodh Singh appointed PS to CM Vishnu Deo Sai

In a major administrative reshuffle, Subodh Kumar Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai after returning from central deputation. Singh had previously served as a secretary in the Chief Minister’s secretariat during the BJP regime led by Raman Singh. He moved to Delhi on deputation in January 2020 when the Congress party came to power. Singh is the fourth IAS officer to join the CM’s secretariat, following three other secretary-rank IAS officers: P. Dayanand, Basavaraju S., and Mukesh Bansal, as well as an IPS officer, Rahul Bhagat.

Major push for ‘Winter Yatra of Char Dham’

The Uttarakhand govt is promoting the ‘Winter Yatra of Char Dham,’ according to the Dehradun chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). This initiative aims to encourage winter pilgrimages to the winter abodes of the Char Dham. During a three-day national convention in Raipur, a formal invitation to participate in this initiative was extended to the state’s Dy CM , Vijay Sharma. At the event, all participants wore a uniquely designed Brahma Kamal cap, which symbolizes Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

RMC’s big move for reuse of STP treated water

Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) is taking measures to promote reuse of treated water from its four Sewage Treatment Plants. This initiative has generated strong interest from various industrial groups regarding the productive use of this water. RMC has signed MoUs with several organizations, including the NHAI, to utilize over 13 mn litres per day of treated water through an established pipeline system. It plans to set up additional agreements, as it has a combined treatment capacity of 206 MLD. This initiative in wastewater management and the reuse of treated water is expected to conserve over 4 million liters of water daily and generate an annual revenue of `84 lakh.

