Retired military dogs to spread joy for special kids

NEW DELHI: In a major role change, the ‘canine soldiers’ of the Indian Army will now serve children after completion of their service to the nation. The Army on Sunday said that it has gifted 12 retired military dogs to Asha Schools and benevolent people.

“This thoughtful initiative demonstrates the Indian Army’s commitment to not only safeguarding the nation but also honouring its brave soldiers – both men and animals – who have dedicated their lives to service,” an Army statement said.

The Army runs Asha Schools for specially abled kids. The Army sees it as setting “an inspiring example of respect, compassion, and care for those who serve the nation.” After serving the nation selflessly with unwavering loyalty, the retired military working dogs are now finding a new purpose in life – spreading love and joy, added the Army.