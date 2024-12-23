Retired military dogs to spread joy for special kids

NEW DELHI: In a major role change, the ‘canine soldiers’ of the Indian Army will now serve children after completion of their service to the nation. The Army on Sunday said that it has gifted 12 retired military dogs to Asha Schools and benevolent people.
“This thoughtful initiative demonstrates the Indian Army’s commitment to not only safeguarding the nation but also honouring its brave soldiers – both men and animals – who have dedicated their lives to service,” an Army statement said.
The Army runs Asha Schools for specially abled kids. The Army sees it as setting “an inspiring example of respect, compassion, and care for those who serve the nation.” After serving the nation selflessly with unwavering loyalty, the retired military working dogs are now finding a new purpose in life – spreading love and joy, added the Army.
“The presence of these dogs brings immense therapeutic benefits, particularly to children with special needs, helping them improve their social, emotional, and cognitive skills. For families and individuals, adopting these canine heroes offers a unique opportunity to provide a loving home to a true patriot who has selflessly served the nation, while gaining a loyal and compassionate companion,” the Army statement said.
“These extraordinary canines, with their unique training, calm temperament, and unwavering dedication, are being adopted by schools for special children and benevolent citizens across the country, continuing their service in a new and meaningful way,” it said.
These K-9 heroes, the Army said, have served the nation in varied terrains and operational situations, displaying courage and resilience akin to true soldiers. Their contributions in detecting explosives and mines, avalanche rescues, search and rescue missions, tracking, and guarding have been vital to national security and humanitarian efforts. Indigenous breeds, such as the Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound, Combai, Chippiparai, and Rajapalyam, are increasingly being utilised by the Indian Army for these critical roles, alongside other established working dog breeds.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director General, Remount Veterinary Services (DGRVS), highlighted the pivotal role of the Remount Veterinary Corps in breeding, rearing, training, and deploying dogs for a variety of operational tasks. “After their dedicated service, these canine warriors are brought to the canine geriatric centre at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College, Meerut Cantt, where they receive excellent care and live comfortably in their sunset years,” said the DGRVS.
The Army also maintains geriatric centres for its retired equine and canine soldiers, treating them with the same honour and care as retired jawans. These centres ensure they receive comfort, care, and dedicated veterinary support, reflecting the “Army’s unwavering commitment to its silent warriors.” “This initiative reminds us of the incredible bond between humans and animals, offering these brave dogs a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement,” said the Army.
During the last two years, two dogs of the Army have lost their lives in the line of duty. Army dog Axel died during an anti-terror operation in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2022. Holed-up terrorists fired three bullets on the head of Axel. During an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district on October 29, the Army’s four-year-old sniffer dog Phantom lost his life. It sustained fatal bullet injuries while attempting to protect the troops from terrorists’ attack.