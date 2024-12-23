Snowfall in Himachal brings cheer to tourists, orange alert issued

CHANDIGARH: The second light snowfall of the season has brought cheers to the local people and the tourists visiting Shmila, Kullu-Manali, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on Monday.

An orange alert has been issued by the meteorological department in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi districts for four days beginning Monday. The met department has also predicted light rain and snowfall at a few places in the mid and higher hills till Thursday.

The light snow started in the morning at some places in the capital of the hill state and soon it turned heavy. The tourists who are in the hill town for Christmas were delighted and were seen dancing in the snow. Also tourists spots of Kufri and Narkanda besides higher reaches including Kharapathar, Chaurdhar and Chanshal witnessed snowfall. There was moderate snowfall at many places in the districts of, Kullu-Manali, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

Meanwhile, the lower regions of both the districts are witnessing light drizzling.

As per the weather department, snow is likely to continue in Shimla and adjoining areas in the next few hours. The weather department has forecast a cold wave at many places in the state with rain and snow in mid and higher reaches on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

A yellow warning for dense fog over parts of the Bakra Dam reservoir area and Balh valley in Mandi has been issued from Tuesday to Thursday and thick ground frost is expected in isolated parts of the lower hills during this period as per IMD.

In Mandi it was cloudy throughout the day with temperatures dropping drastically. Tabo was coldest in the state at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius while Sumdo, Kusumseri and Kalpa recorded minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius and minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.