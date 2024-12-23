Sulking senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal meets CM Fadnavis, discusses political and social issues

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal said he had an elaborate discussion with the CM on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state.

The former state minister was accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal during the nearly 30-minute meeting with Fadnavis at the latter's 'Sagar' bungalow in Mumbai.

"Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the assembly elections (held on November 20) and he will take care that the OBC community's interest is not harmed," Chhagan Bhujbal said.

He also said Fadnavis has sought some time to think over the issues pertaining to OBCs.

"He (Fadnavis) said he would arrive at some decision in 10 to 12 days," the NCP leader added.