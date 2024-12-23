Three shot dead after attending birthday party at resort in Morni near Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Three people, two from Delhi and one from Hisar, were shot dead in the parking lot of a resort on Morni-Thapli road in Panchkula near Chandigarh on Sunday night.

Sources said the three victims - Vicky and his nephew, Vipin, both from Delhi, and a woman named Nia from Hisar - had just left the resort after celebrating a birthday when unidentified assailants opened fire on their SUV, shooting multiple rounds.

The three were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 of Panchkula where they were declared brought dead.

Vicky, around 30 years old, has a criminal background and has faced several legal cases. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and gathering other evidence.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, though authorities have not ruled out the possibility of an old grudge being involved.

According to police, three men arrived at the scene in a car, opened fire on the victims and fled from the crime scene. The police control room received information about the crime early morning.