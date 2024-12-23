Three shot dead in hotel parking in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, said Station House Officer, Pinjore, Inspector Sombir.

Police said the trio was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of the hotel.

"The three had come to attend a birthday party when the incident took place," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj told PTI over phone.