Tripura remained backward under Left rule, says Shah

Shah interacted with people from the Bru (Reang) community at the Haduklau Para Bru Settlement Colony in Dhalai and also visited their homes.

He said the Centre had facilitated the settlement of 38,000 displaced Brus -- who fled to Tripura from Mizoram in 1997 in the wake of ethnic tension -- under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said for nearly 25 years, these people had been living in extremely difficult conditions with no access to basic facilities like water, toilets, electricity, education, employment, and healthcare. He said the PM addressed their sufferings.

Shah said the Bru agreement helped resettle the people, adding provisions were made for their employment and cooperatives for the women besides access to basic amenities. He said many schemes were taken up during the tenure of the previous government but they never materialized on the ground.