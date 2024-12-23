Uttarakhand launches first wine tourism initiative

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has officially launched its first wine production unit in Kotdwar to promote wine tourism under its new excise policy. This initiative has already resulted in the production of 1,000 cases of wine from the new facility.
An official from the Excise Department stated, “Under the wine tourism initiative, wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to tour the wine production unit and its premises. Visitors will learn about the history of wine and the production process and get a chance to taste different varieties of wine.”
To enhance the experience, guest houses are being developed around these units, allowing tourists to relax and enjoy the region’s scenic beauty. Wine tourism has gained significant popularity in several countries, and Uttarakhand aims to tap into this growing trend.
According to departmental sources, the government is striving to ensure that the excise policy is implemented in a way that not only increases revenue but also creates employment opportunities. As part of this initiative, there are plans to promote wine tourism.
“Under this plan, small and medium units for wine production will be encouraged in various hilly regions, allowing local fruits to be used for wine production, which will increase employment and business opportunities for the local population,” said an official source.
Speaking to this newspaper, Deputy Excise Commissioner Prabha Shankar Mishra elaborated on the plans for wine tourism in Uttarakhand. He stated, “The department aims to position Uttarakhand as a destination for wine tourism in the coming years. This initiative will boost investment, create employment opportunities, and enhance tourism.”
Mishra highlighted the region’s rich agricultural resources, saying, “The state is abundant in fruits such as malta, apples, buransh flowers, pears, and galgal, which can be utilized for wine production to attract tourists.” He further added, “To achieve this goal, a private wine unit was established in Kotdwar two months ago with the approval of the excise department, and it has been producing continuously. Following this, we are also preparing to open a new plant in Bageshwar and Champawat.”
BJP state spokesperson, Honey Pathak, who claims that wine tourism can contribute to employment in Uttarakhand, told this newspaper: “Wine tourism invites travellers to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of wine. This unique form of tourism allows visitors to taste, purchase, and enjoy fine wines. It offers a chance to delve into the rich history, culture, and stunning landscapes of renowned wine regions.”
“The roots of wine tourism can be traced back to the 1970s in Mondavi, California. Since then, it has blossomed into a popular trend across the globe, with countries like Chile, Argentina, and South Africa embracing this flourishing industry,” he added.