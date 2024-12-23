Uttarakhand launches first wine tourism initiative

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has officially launched its first wine production unit in Kotdwar to promote wine tourism under its new excise policy. This initiative has already resulted in the production of 1,000 cases of wine from the new facility.

An official from the Excise Department stated, “Under the wine tourism initiative, wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to tour the wine production unit and its premises. Visitors will learn about the history of wine and the production process and get a chance to taste different varieties of wine.”

To enhance the experience, guest houses are being developed around these units, allowing tourists to relax and enjoy the region’s scenic beauty. Wine tourism has gained significant popularity in several countries, and Uttarakhand aims to tap into this growing trend.

According to departmental sources, the government is striving to ensure that the excise policy is implemented in a way that not only increases revenue but also creates employment opportunities. As part of this initiative, there are plans to promote wine tourism.

“Under this plan, small and medium units for wine production will be encouraged in various hilly regions, allowing local fruits to be used for wine production, which will increase employment and business opportunities for the local population,” said an official source.