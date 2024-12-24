1,500 vehicles stranded near Atal Tunnel amid heavy snowfall in Himachal; all tourists rescued

CHANDIGARH: Due to heavy snowfall, around 1,500 vehicles were stranded between Solang and the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations have been successfully completed, with all tourists evacuated.

As of today, 174 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked in the state due to icy road surface conditions.

Sources reported that a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Manali yesterday left 1,500 vehicles stuck, stranding tourists for hours at Dhundi and at both the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel.

With a long traffic jam worsening the situation, the state police launched a rescue operation, shifting all tourists to safer locations.

The rescue teams worked tirelessly throughout the night, assisting drivers in navigating their vehicles and ensuring the safety of all passengers. Most of the stranded vehicles were returned to Manali from the Lahaul side by late night.

“The rescue operation started at 2 PM yesterday and completed at 10 AM today,” said a senior police official.

It is learnt that most of the stranded vehicles were tourist cars, many of which were not equipped for snowy road conditions. Civil authorities, along with police officials from the district administration, were present at the site to coordinate rescue efforts.