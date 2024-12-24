5 soldiers killed, several injured after Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Poonch

5 soldiers died and several others were criticaly injured after their vehicle veered off the road along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Tuesday evening.
The White Knight Corps confirmed the fatalities through their X account.
They added that rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care.
According to media reports, police officials stated that the accident occurred at around 5:40 pm when an Army vehicle of the 11 Maratha Light Infantry, travelling from Nilam headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post along the LoC, fell into a gorge near Ghora Post.
The vehicle reportedly plunged into a gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep.
Further updates are awaited