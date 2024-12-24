Arif Mohammed Khan appointed Bihar Governor, ex-Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to take charge of Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for several states, as announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a significant development, Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been reassigned to Bihar. Khan's tenure in Kerala was marked by several controversies, particularly due to his clashes with the CPI(M)-led state government. His outspoken stance on several issues often made his relationship uneasy with the state's leadership.

In another key development, former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the new Governor of Manipur.

Former Army Chief General Vijay Kumar Singh has been named the Governor of Mizoram.

Additionally, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the outgoing Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha. President Murmu also accepted the resignation of the incumbent Governor, Raghubar Das.