Bareilly court summons AIMIM chief Owaisi over pro-Palestine slogan in Parliament

BAREILLY: A local court has directed AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to appear before it over a plea that claimed he had violated the Constitution by raising a slogan hailing Palestine in Parliament.

Lawyer Virendra Gupta filed a petition against Owaisi over the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader voicing support for Palestine during his oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

Gupta said in his plea that the five-time MP had violated constitutional and legal beliefs.

He told reporters on Tuesday that a petition was filed in the MP/MLA court on July 12 but it was rejected.

Gupta then filed a revision petition in the court of the district judge.